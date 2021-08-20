Augustine Evans Adotey eager to return to Medeama SC

Evans Adotey wants to join Medeama

Augustine Evans Adotey wants to return to his old team Medeama SC, according to FMIG.

After a roller-coaster season, the much-experienced manager was recently dismissed from his duties at Karela United in the Premier League. Karela had a strong start to the season, but faded out of contention for the league title and ended outside the Top 4 in the end.



The team cut ties with him at the end of the season and moved on.



Adotey, the assistant coach of Ghana's national U-20 team, is keen to return to management, and according to FMIG sources, he has been in negotiations behind the scenes for the vacant coaching position at Medeama SC.

Adotey joined Medeama SC as an assistant coach in 2013. Following his appointment as interim head coach, he guided the team to their first Ghanaian FA Cup victory and a fourth-place finish by the end of the 2012–13 Ghanaian Premier League season. In November of 2017, he left the team.



