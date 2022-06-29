0
Augustine Okrah close to joining Tanzania club Simba SC

Bechem United midfielder, Augustine Okrah, is on the verge of joining Tanzanian side, Simba SC, after completing a transfer deal with the club.

The player who had a spell in the Ghana Premier League last season is set to leave Ghana for the Dar es Salaam club.

The 28-year-old who joined the club from Asante Kotoko helped Bechem United finish third in the Ghana Premier League and runners-up in the MTN FA Cup.

The attacking midfielder also scored 14 goals in the process which included some incredible free kicks.

Sources revealed to Graphic Sports that the player is on the verge of leaving for Tanzania.

Okrah, who began his career with a Bechem-based team, is no stranger to the African continent; in the past, he has played for both Al-Hilal club and Al Mirrekh.

Additionally, he has played for Liberty Professionals, Asante Kotoko, BK Hacken, and NorthEast United in India on loan.

