Augustine Okrah eyes Black Stars call up ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly



Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah, is looking forward to playing for the Senior National Team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The speedster is on form in the Ghana Premier League having 17 goals involvement in all competitions this season.



Reacting to a possible call to the Black Stars in the upcoming international break, Okrah said playing for the National Team is his ultimate dream.

“When given the opportunity to play for the Black Stars, I will be very excited. That’s my ultimate dream," he told Akoma FM as quoted by 442gh.com.



Okrah recounted his darkest moment in national colours which occurred while he played for the Black Stars B.



“I always discuss that with my mum. I remember... when I missed a penalty at the WAFU tournament(2019), she received some calls and attacks."



He concluded that the desire to put on the Black Stars jersey has been his driving force.



“When I finally get the invitation, I have resolved not to disappoint and excel as I did during the WAFU and how I am performing here at Bechem. The desire to wear the Black Stars jersey motivates me a lot."

The former Al Hilal forward has netted 17 goals in all competitions, 13 in the league and 4 in the league cup.



The Black Stars since eliminating Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March will be in action against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June 2022.



Ghana are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.