0
Menu
Sports

Augustine Okrah eyes Black Stars call up ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Augustine Okrah 9876789.jpeg Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah, is looking forward to playing for the Senior National Team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The speedster is on form in the Ghana Premier League having 17 goals involvement in all competitions this season.

Reacting to a possible call to the Black Stars in the upcoming international break, Okrah said playing for the National Team is his ultimate dream.

“When given the opportunity to play for the Black Stars, I will be very excited. That’s my ultimate dream," he told Akoma FM as quoted by 442gh.com.

Okrah recounted his darkest moment in national colours which occurred while he played for the Black Stars B.

“I always discuss that with my mum. I remember... when I missed a penalty at the WAFU tournament(2019), she received some calls and attacks."

He concluded that the desire to put on the Black Stars jersey has been his driving force.

“When I finally get the invitation, I have resolved not to disappoint and excel as I did during the WAFU and how I am performing here at Bechem. The desire to wear the Black Stars jersey motivates me a lot."

The former Al Hilal forward has netted 17 goals in all competitions, 13 in the league and 4 in the league cup.

The Black Stars since eliminating Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March will be in action against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June 2022.

Ghana are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: