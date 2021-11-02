Augustine Okrah is a better replacement for Moro Salifu - Bechem United coach

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

• Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle believes Augustine Okrah is a perfect replacement for Moro Salifu

• Augustine Okrah made his return to Bechem United after seven years with a goal



• The playmaker joined the Hunters after parting ways with Asante Kotoko



Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle, is happy to have signed winger Augustine Okrah as a replacement for his departed captain Moro Salifu who left the shores of Ghana at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



Moro Salifu left the Hunters after his superb performance in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season to join Egyptian club Al Ittihad Alexandria.



The club replaced Moro with the resigning of winger Augustine Okrah who scored and provided two assists on his second debut game for Bechem United against Medeama over the weekend.

Coach Mingle was full of praise for Okrah as he stated that Bechem United have gotten a better replacement for Moro Salifu.



“We have gotten a replacement after losing Moro Salifu, in the name of Augustine Okrah and he’s the perfect replacement. He already played for us before moving to Kotoko so he’s well known by the fans.



"He’s also an inspiration to our young players. He together with Anabila advise the younger ones and urge them to do more,” he told Happy FM in an interview.



