Augustine Okrah rejects Black Stars call-up for Japan tournament

Bechem United Winger, Augustine Okrah.jfif Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United striker, Augustine Okrah has rejected an invitation to be part of the Black Stars squad for the four-nation tournament in Japan.

The forward was part of an initial 33-man squad selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

He was however dropped for the trip to Angola for the CAR tie alongside seven other players.

As confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Augustine Okrah was recalled into the team but the forward rejected the call-up.

"I spoke to Okrah to go but the player says he won't play and not ready to go", Bechem United CEO Lord Ziko told the media.

Black Stars will open the tournament with a game against Japan who are also preparing for the World Cup.

The winner of the Ghana match will face the winner of the fixture between Tunisia and Chile.

The tournament forms the Black Stars’ preparation for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The tournament kicks off from June 10-14, 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
