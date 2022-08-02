Augustine Okrah scores another goal for Simba in win over Al-Kholood

Augustine Okrah

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah was on the scoresheet for Simba SC on Monday evening in a pre-season friendly against Al-Kholood from Saudi Arabia.

The Tanzanian side is currently on a pre-season training tour of Egypt and played against the Saudi-based side winning 2-0.



After his heroics for Bechem United where he scored 14 goals for his side in the 2021/2022 season, he was flogged to Simba SC.



He was handed a start in their pre-season training game and he rewarded the faith of his coach by notching the second goal.

It is the second goal scored by the mercurial forward since joining his new side in three matches in pre-season.



Augustine Okrah scored his first goal for his new Tanzanian side Simba SC in their first pre-season friendly match against Ismaily SC.



The Ghanaian will be hoping to translate his rich vein of form during pre-season into the regular season.