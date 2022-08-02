1
Menu
Sports

Augustine Okrah scores another goal for Simba in win over Al-Kholood

Okrah Austine 610x400 Augustine Okrah

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah was on the scoresheet for Simba SC on Monday evening in a pre-season friendly against Al-Kholood from Saudi Arabia.

The Tanzanian side is currently on a pre-season training tour of Egypt and played against the Saudi-based side winning 2-0.

After his heroics for Bechem United where he scored 14 goals for his side in the  2021/2022 season, he was flogged to Simba SC.

He was handed a start in their pre-season training game and he rewarded the faith of his coach by notching the second goal.

It is the second goal scored by the mercurial forward since joining his new side in three matches in pre-season.

Augustine Okrah scored his first goal for his new Tanzanian side Simba SC in their first pre-season friendly match against Ismaily SC.

The Ghanaian will be hoping to translate his rich vein of form during pre-season into the regular season.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service