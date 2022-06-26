0
Augustine Okrah will only leave Bechem United for foreign club - Kasim Mingle

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United head coach, Kasim Mingle has disclosed that talisman Augustine Okrah will only leave the club to sign for a foreign-based club.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Hunters prior to the start of the 2021/22 football season has been a key cog of the team, guiding them to finish third on the league table and propelling Bechem to the finals of the MTN FA Cup

Okrah has scored 18 goals for Bechem United across all competitions so far this season. His impressive form has seen him being linked with a move to several clubs but his coach Mingle said the club will not sell to any Ghana Premier League club.

"Okrah is a veteran in the league, if an opportunity comes for him to move abroad, definitely he has to go," he told Akoma FM.

"He has few years to play active football, we can't block any move for him. If we receive a good offer that matches our expectations, we will allow him to move."

"There are offers for him, If all issues concerning the deal goes through, Okrah will definitely leave. He will stay at Bechem should the deal collapse. He will only leave here (Bechem) for a foreign team."

