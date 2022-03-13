Australian giants appoint former Ghana star Ali Abubakar as goalkeepers' trainer

Ali Abubakar Sadick

Former Black Starlets goalkeeper Ali Abubakar Sadick has been appointed goalkeepers' trainer of Australian giants Adelaide City FC.

The ex-Ghana U17 coach will be in charge of improving the goalkeeping department of Adelaide City FC for the 2022 NPL season.



Abubakar Sadick was a member of the Black Starlets team that finished second at the U17 World Cup in 1997.



He deputized first choice goalie Lawrence Osei Boateng at the tournament in Egypt. Ghana lost to Brazil 2-1 in the final in Cairo.



Adelaide City FC announced the Ghanaian as their new goalkeeper's trainer on their social media handles.

"We are delighted to announce Ali Sadick as our GK coach for the 2022 @FootballSA_NPL season! #ThisIsOurCity," wrote the club.



Ali Sadick's inclusion to the technical bench is expected to help Adelaide win the league after placing second last year.



He has been living in Australia since hanging his gloves.