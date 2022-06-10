Australian referee Kurt Ams to officiate Ghana-Japan clash

Australian referee, Kurt Ams

Australian referee Kurt Ams has been appointed to officiate Ghana's Kirin Cup game against host nation Japan.



Born in 1982, Kurt is a FIFA official who officiates in the Australian top-flight league. In the 2021/2022 season, he officiated 12 matches.



In the Ghana-Japan tie, Kurt will be assisted by compatriot James Lindsay as Assistant line 1 and Jasem Abdulla Yousef Abdulla Al-Ali from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) as line 2.



The fourth official for the game is SATO Ryuji from Japan, while Ahmed Eisa Mohamed DAWISH from UAE will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee.

Ghana will go head-to-head with Japan on Friday, June 10, at the Misaki Park Stadium. The game is set at 9:55 GMT kick-off time.



The winner progresses to the finals, while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on the same day as the final, June 14.



Meanwhile, Tunisia progressed to the finals after beating Chile 2-0 in the first game.



