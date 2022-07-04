Austria’s top rapper of Ghanaian descent ‘TBKofficixl’ spotted wearing Black Stars jersey in a music video

TBKofficixl was spotted wearing a Black Stars jersey in one of his music videos

Austria-based Ghanaian rapper Agyei Roland, known in showbiz as ‘TBKofficixl’ has been spotted wearing Black Stars jersey in one of his music videos.

Agyei Roland is breaking barriers in Austria having been rated as one of the finest rappers in the Central-European country.



His rise to the top has been phenomenal. The artiste does his lyrics in German Deutsch, which is the official language in the country of his residence, to help him appeal to the local population.



However, his fan base has exponentially grew since 2020, when he released single hit track, ‘Bad Man’.



TBKofficixl’s latest hit track ‘Fick Die Neider,’ which means ‘Fuck The Envious’ in English language, released on June 2, 2022, has been raking in the numbers on all international streaming platforms.



The 2 minutes and 46 seconds single, has almost 21,000 views on YouTube within one month for a rap song done in an unpopular language in the world.

In the video of the track, TBKofficixl is seen wearing the Jersey of the Black Stars of Ghana.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







