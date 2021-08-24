Austrian club Klagenfurt terminates contract of defender Kwabena Schulz

German-born Ghanaian defender Kwabena Schulz with his teammates

Austrian topflight side, SK Austria Klagenfurt have terminated the contract of German-born Ghanaian defender Kwabena Schulz.

Schulz joined Klagenfurt in the summer of 2020 on a two-year deal but after struggles to command a position, he agreed to mutually part ways with the club.



“We would like to thank Kwabe and McMoordy for their commitment and wish them all the best for the future. You have always behaved professionally and put yourself at the service of the team. In terms of sport, however, it recently didn't work out as both sides had hoped. They are young players who need practice in order to develop further. This is now the right step for you to break new ground, ”says sports director Matthias Imhof.



The 22-year-old joined the Austrian club from German lower-tier side Viktoria Berlin.

He made only nine appearances and does not look to be in the plans of the club, who are looking at bringing new players before the transfer window shuts.



“I always have positive memories of Klagenfurt, have met a lot of great people in and around the team, to whom I wish the best from the bottom of my heart. How things will continue for me in terms of sport will definitely be decided soon. I'm looking forward to the new challenge," said Schulz.