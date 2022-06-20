0
Avaldsnes release former Hasaacas Ladies defender Perpetual Agyekum

Perpetual Agyekum 2345678 Former Hasaacas Ladies defender, Perpetual Agyekum

Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Norwegian side, Avaldsnes, has released former Hasaacas skipper, Perpetual Agyekum, after six months.

Hasaacas' communications member, George Nitro Agyekum, confirmed via a post on Twitter that the player has been released.

The reason for Perpetual's release is unknown as it was not stated by George Nitor in his tweet.

The left-back together with compatriot Evelyn Badu joined Avaldsnes in December 2021, signing a two-and-half-year contract that will run until 2024.

Perpetual Agyekum and Badu were part of Hasaacas Ladies FC squad that finished second in the inaugural edition of CAF Women’s Champions League, losing to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC.

Agyekum was outstanding down the left side for Hasaacas and thus made the team of the tournament at the end of the competition.

For Badu, she emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with five goals. She scored three in the group stages, which earned her player of the group stage award.

The 19-year-old scored two in the knockout stage to guide the Ghanaian champions to a historic final. Unfortunately, a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundown at the 30th June stadium meant the 'Doo' girls had their necks decorated with the silver medals.

She finished the tournament as the best player in the tournament hosted in Egypt.

