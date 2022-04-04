Avenge for Asamoah Gyan – Social Media users tell Afena-Gyan after Uruguay draw in 2022 World Cup

Felix Afena-Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Some Ghanaians on social media have tipped Felix Afena-Gyan to avenge Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan broke the hearts of many Ghanaians after his penalty kick struck the post when the Black Stars were handed a penalty kick after Luiz Suarez stopped the ball from crossing the line with his hand.



Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African country to qualify for the World Cup semis but they lost on penalty shootouts.

However, 12-years after the incident, the Black Stars have been handed Uruguay as their group opponents at the World Cup in Qatar.



Although Gyan has been inactive from football, a number of Ghanaians believe it is the right time for Felix Afena-Gyan to avenge the pain of the former Black Stars player.



Felix Afena-Gyan who made his debut for the Black Stars in their game against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs has been touted as the striker to redeem Asamoah Gyan’s image.



