Avoid destruction of sports facilities to save public funds - NSA cautions

File Photo

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Directorate of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has cautioned the youth, particularly sports enthusiasts, to avoid destroying sporting facilities to save public funds.

The NSA expressed worry over the behaviour of some football fanatics at the stadia and parks, were sports furniture and other equipment were damaged in protest of match results, saying that was unpatriotic and caused financial loss to the state.



The Authority gave the caution at a Sports Development Stakeholders Meeting at the Coronation Park in Sunyani on Sunday.



It was attended by municipal and districts sporting directors, representatives of the sporting associations, coaches, technical directors, the media, Ghana Education Service (GES) staff, especially Physical Education instructors, and personnel from the security services.



The meeting was an opinion-seeking dialogue towards sports development, facility protection, talent hunt and development for the respective sporting disciplines.



Mr Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Regional Director, NSA, said about 47 sporting disciplines existed with many young men and women having interest in them, hence the need to put in strategic measures to develop their talents.



He said most of the talents that could be selected and nurtured for the national teams were in the basic and senior high schools.

He, therefore, stressed the need for effective collaboration among the sporting associations, GES, PE instructors, the media, the district sports development committees and individuals to make the dream a reality.



Mr Boakye said: "The core mandate of the NSA is to ensure the development of sporting activities to subsequently contribute to national progress".



Some challenges raised were non-collaboration between the NSA and the GES, inadequate facilities, and lack of funds to organise and promote sporting activities in the region.



He noted that the Bono Region was known for producing quality football players and boxers as well as other sporting disciplines but there was more room for improvement.



A nine-member committee was formed to draw a road-map to address the challenges of sports under-development in the region.