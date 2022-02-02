Avram Grant is being investigated by FIFA for sexual harassment

Avram Grant

After being accused of sexually abusing many women in an investigative report, Avram Grant, the former manager of Chelsea will be investigated by FIFA.

On Sunday, "Exposure," a show on Israel's Channel 12 TV, aired a series of interviews with women who said Grant had made inappropriate approaches while claiming to help them improve their careers. To protect their identities, the women's voices were altered and their faces were hidden.



“Given the nature of the allegations being made, FIFA's ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press. “When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we wish to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegations reported to it very seriously.”



According to the show, Grant, 66, tried to touch and kiss the ladies against their will, pressured them into sex, and threatened to ruin their careers if they did not agree. Among the women were a newly discharged soldier, a fashion model, and a female sports presenter who said he harassed her via text messages. His conduct, she claimed, was widely known in the industry.



According to the ex-soldier, she met Grant immediately after her discharge from the army in the summer of 2020. He allegedly invited her to his Tel Aviv flat and offered to help her find work.

“He put his hand on my thigh, I remember I immediately moved it,” she said. “After chatting for a few seconds, he grabbed me by the neck, like he was choking me, turned my head to him and tried to forcefully kiss me.”



Grant told Channel 12 that he has always attempted to treat everyone he encounters with respect.



“I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way,” he said. “Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I'm sorry for that and apologize from the bottom of my heart.”