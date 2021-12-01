Awako out, Salifu makes the cut as Boadu names Hearts team for Saoura trip

Hearts of Oak players engaging in a pre match prayer

Hearts of Oak departs Ghana for Algeria on Wednesday

Hearts of Oak-Saoura second leg comes off on Sunday



Hearts won 2-0 in the first leg



Hearts of Oak have announced their squad for CAF Confederations Cup second leg against JS Saoura on Sunday, December 5.



Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, who suffered a groin injury during the first leg has recovered to join the team.



According to reports, Gladson Awako could not make the trip due to passport issues.



Hearts of Oak won the first leg 2-0 and will be looking to maximise their chances in the return encounter to secure a group stage berth.



The rainbow lads will depart on Wednesday, December 1 at 13:00 GMT.

Below is the full squad



1. Richmond Ayi



2. Richard Baidoo



3. Richard Attah



4. Larry Sumaila



5. Fatawu Mohammed



6. William Denkyi

7. Raddy Ovouka



8. Mohammed Alhassan



9. Robert Addo Sowah



10. Nuru Sulley



11. Caleb Amankwah



12. Emmanuel Nettey



13. Ansah Botchway

14. Salifu Ibrahim



15. Salim Adams



16. Isaac Mensah



17. Kofi Kordzi



18. Victor Aidoo



19. Agyenim Boateng



20. Saraj Seidu

21. Enock Asubonteng



22.Afriyie Daniel Barnieh



23. Patrick Razak