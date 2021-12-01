Awako out, Salifu makes the cut as Boadu names Hearts team for Saoura trip

Hearts of Oak departs Ghana for Algeria on Wednesday
Hearts of Oak-Saoura second leg comes off on Sunday
Hearts won 2-0 in the first leg
Hearts of Oak have announced their squad for CAF Confederations Cup second leg against JS Saoura on Sunday, December 5.
Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, who suffered a groin injury during the first leg has recovered to join the team.
According to reports, Gladson Awako could not make the trip due to passport issues.
Hearts of Oak won the first leg 2-0 and will be looking to maximise their chances in the return encounter to secure a group stage berth.
The rainbow lads will depart on Wednesday, December 1 at 13:00 GMT.
Below is the full squad
1. Richmond Ayi
2. Richard Baidoo
3. Richard Attah
4. Larry Sumaila
5. Fatawu Mohammed
6. William Denkyi
7. Raddy Ovouka
8. Mohammed Alhassan
9. Robert Addo Sowah
10. Nuru Sulley
11. Caleb Amankwah
12. Emmanuel Nettey
13. Ansah Botchway
14. Salifu Ibrahim
15. Salim Adams
16. Isaac Mensah
17. Kofi Kordzi
18. Victor Aidoo
19. Agyenim Boateng
20. Saraj Seidu
21. Enock Asubonteng
22.Afriyie Daniel Barnieh
23. Patrick Razak
