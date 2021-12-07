Awako transfer: Great Olympics withdraws case against Hearts of Oak

Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

Gladson Awako joined Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

Awako leaves Hearts camp over sickness



Hearts have made full payment for Gladson Awako’s transfer



General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has confirmed that they have withdrawn the court case against Hearts of Oak.



Great Olympics earlier sued rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra High Court over delay in the payment of the transfer fees of midfielder Gladson Awako.



In the suit, Olympics argued that the Phobbains have defaulted in paying the remainder of the fees agreed between the two clubs.

However, Oluboi Commodore has revealed that Hearts of Oak have made the payments so they have redrawn the case from court.



“Hearts of Oak has done the needful in relation to the Gladson Awako case so the case has been withdrawn from the court.”



“Hearts of Oak has paid the arrears of GHC50,000 being the final payment of the Awako transfer fee so there’s no case now.”



“We wanted Hearts of Oak to accord us respect, the issue was not only about the money they had to pay,” he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.



