Awinongya meets legendary boxer Azumah Nelson

Awinongya with Azumah Nelson

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The 13 times National Juniors Champion in the United States of America, Joseph Awinongya Jnr who is visiting Ghana for the first time today had a special meeting with Professor Azumah Nelson at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Awinongya Snr, a former boxer, now trainer said they were so excited to visit the motherland and meet all the nice famous dignitaries. He expressed that the tour has been very successful so far and the documentary which they are shooting on Ghana Boxing and his 14-year-old son would be really packed with exclusive pictures of people, places and content.



Joseph Awinongya Jr said "It is a privilege to see Africa's only boxing Hall of Fame personality and also to work out with him for a day. We have spoken a couple of times on the phone through Alhaji Inussah Sally but meeting now is something different.



I appreciate the time he has spent with me here at Bukom Boxing Arena and this will go down in history.

Azumah Nelson expressed "I have followed your steady progress in your young career, keep going the way you are going, train more and listen to advise from your dad and you will become one of the world's greatest".



Present at the meeting was Mustapha Nettey of Team Awinongya and some friends of boxing.