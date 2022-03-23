Awoniyi should have been called not Odion Ighalo - Jonathan Akpoborie

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

Former Wolfsburg forward Jonathan Akpoborie has spoken on Odion Ighalo's invitation ahead of Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Former Super Eagles attacker Akpoborie says Awoniyi would have provided more strength than the Al Hilal attacker.



He believes that games like Nigeria against Ghana require power and that Awoniyi provides more of it than Ighalo.



Speaking to Soccernet he also stated that the coach might have seen something in Ighalo that is why he invited him.

“Even though we do have a lot of attacking options, I do not have anything against Odion Ighalo being in the team but I believe in an African game like that where strength is needed, I don’t think he should be the person Nigeria should invite right now,” he told Soccernet.



”The kind of Awoniyi should be in that team because those are the people that would use strength to accomplish what we want on the field of play,"



“However, if you’ve been invited, the coach has seen something and that’s why he has invited all of these players. We wait and keep our fingers crossed and hope that we arrange ourselves very well for our team to do well.” he concluded.