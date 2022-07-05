Awudu Issaka explains how Ghana can reclaim lost glory of youth teams

Former Ghana U-17 star, Awudu Issaka

Ghana banned from U-17 Women’s World Cup

Ibrahim Tanko becomes U-23 coach



Black Satellites fail to qualify for World Cup



Former Ghana u-17 star, Awudu Issaka believes the national youth teams can regain their lost glory if retired players are included in the team.



Ghana’s youth teams have struggled to win laurels for the country for a while now and Issaka is optimistic that with the experience of some former players, the teams would be able to achieve their aim of winning trophies.



Speaking to the media at a ceremony in Accra, the former player said that young players need the experience of some former players to impart knowledge so the country can get the best out of these players.

“I think ex-players have a crucial role to play in the development of our football, especially the youthful sides,” Issaka said.



Adding “It is us, the retired players, who can transfer knowledge of what we have learned outside to the younger ones. This would lead to the improvement of the quality of our youthful national teams because we have football talents.”



“Trust me, if more retired players set up academies or receive appointments to our national teams, trust me, Ghana’s national youth teams will be a force to reckon with, once again,” the ex-Ghana player said.



JNA/DO