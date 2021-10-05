Ayew, Baffoe pay tribute to former Marseille president Bernard Tapie

Ghanaian players have paid tribute to former Marseille president, Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday, October 5, 2021.
Bernard Tapie, a French business, actor, and former chairman of Marseille passed on at age 78, following a long battle with stomach cancer.
Tapie was president when Abedi Pele led Marseille to the 1993 UEFA Champions League title.
Former Ghana player Tony Baffoe sent a message of condolences to the family of the man who played a key role to Africans in France.
"A great football leader and personality has passed on Rest In Perfect Peace Mr. Bernard Tapie ..my sympathies and condolences to the entire Tapie family," wrote Tony Baffoe on Twitter.
A great football leader and personality has passed on Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Bernard Tapie ..my sympathies and condolences to the entire Tapie family @OM_English @AyewAndre ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yWqD9BZh71— Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) October 3, 2021
Meanwhile, Andre Dede Ayew whose father played a key role in the Tapie era, thanked him for everything he did for the club and the Ayew family.
Le papa de mon papa ????????RIP????????Thank you for everything ❤️l’unique BOSS @OM_Officiel @TapieStephane pic.twitter.com/40qkgnovTI— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) October 3, 2021
French-born Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku also took to Twitter to pay his respect to Bernard Tapie.
"A deep respect for Mr. Bernard Tapie, My condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote Djiku.
Un profond respect pour Monsieur Bernard Tapie ????????— Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) October 3, 2021
Mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches ???? pic.twitter.com/W2VZ89OyGy
