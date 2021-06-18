Ayew, Salisu and Partey set for tough clashes on Premier League opening day

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian trio Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Thomas Partey are set to have huge battles when the Premier League returns for a new season.

The campaign is set to start on August 14 with Manchester City hoping to clinch the title once again with their plethora of stars.



For the Ghanaians in the competition, tough battles await. Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace will battle against Champions League winners Chelsea whilst Mohammed Salisu's Southampton square off with Everton. Thomas Partey's Arsenal will face newly promoted Brentford at home.

Christian Atsu's contract with Newcastle United has come to an end so he will likely not be seen in the competition.