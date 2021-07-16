Ayew and Schlupp to feature in Crystal Palace’s first pre-season friendly

Ghanaian player, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp are expected to feature in Crystal Palace's first pre-season match friendly against Walsall.

The match will be played at Banks’s Stadium on Saturday, 17th July 2021.



It will be Patrick Vieira's first match having been appointed as manager almost two weeks ago.



Palace began preparations for the new campaign under the Frenchman immediately after Euro 2020, with Ayew and Schlupp present on the first day.

Shclupp was handed a new contract before pre-season commenced as his initial deal with the club expired last season.



He has signed a one-year extension.



Ayew, on the other hand, has one year remaining on his contract and is expected to play a crucial role, especially in attack in the coming season.