7
Menu
Sports

Ayew brothers lead attack as Chris Hughton announces Ghana XI to face Madagscar

Ayew Brothers 1 Andre and Jordan Ayew

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has returned to the starting team and leading the attack for the game against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Lawrence Ati Zigi is in post whiles Patrick Kpozo replaces Gideon Mensah at left-back.

Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, and Dennis Odoi complete the back line with Thomas Partey partnering Salis Samed in midfield.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Joseph Paintsil are on the flanks with Dede and Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

Mohammed Kudus finds a place on the bench, alongside Ernest Nuamah and others.

See the full line up below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi