Ayew family breaks silence on alleged retirement of Ayew brothers from Black Stars

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family has said that contrary to reports that the Ayew brothers have retired from the Black Stars, the two brothers remain committed to the course of the team.
Fiifi Tackie in a social media post disclosed that his latest interaction with both Andre and Jordan Ayew reveals that they not thinking about calling it quit on the Black Stars.
He said that Black Stars skipper, Dede, and his brother Jordan are very committed to serving the nation and will continue to do so.
”Andrè and Jordan Ayew are still very committed to the Black Stars team as they have always been. They will keep donning the Black Stars jersey to represent Ghana and give the team their very best on and off the pitch, as always. We just got off the phone” Takie tweeted
A report filed by footballghana on Wednesday indicated that the Ayews have decided to quit the Black Stars.
The report noted that the decision comes as a result of a series of attacks from some Ghanaian after the team’s failure at the AFCON 2021.
Dede Ayew scored Ghana's first goal of the tournament while his brother failed to hit a shot on target at the competition where the Black Stars bow out from the group stages.
Meanwhile, Ghana FA has axed Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana's worst AFCON since the country’s independence.
Fiifi Tackie's tweet below
Andrè and Jordan Ayew are still very committed to the Black Stars team as they have always been. They will keep donning the Black Stars jersey to represent Ghana and give the team their very best on and off the pitch, as always.— F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) January 27, 2022
We just got off the phone. pic.twitter.com/w6Bf7mKp6h
