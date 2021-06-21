0
Menu
Sports

Ayew, other African players celebrate Father's Day

Ayew Brothers Abedi The Ayew brothers brothers with their father

Mon, 21 Jun 2021 Source: goal.com

Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo, Ghana captain Andre Ayew, and Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie are among the African stars who celebrated Father's Day on Sunday.

The annual celebration, which is always observed on the third Sunday in June, appreciates the roles of fathers and father figures in the world.

Some of the African players celebrated themselves with pictures of their families and their kids, while others shared photos of their fathers with prayers and good wishes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Obinna Victor Nsofor (@victorobinna_official)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yannick Bolasie (@yannickbolasie)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simon daddy moses (@m_simon27)

Source: goal.com