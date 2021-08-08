Ayew praises Qatar for 2022 World Cup preparations

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew (left)

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has hailed Qatar for how far they’ve gone with preparations for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The Gulf nation has been awarded the rights to host the World football’s biggest showpiece next year and are far advanced with preparations.



Qatar’s spending on the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been enormous, with Invest Qatar announcing that the country had committed $200bn to their FIFA World Cup project.



All the stadia being used are being built from scratch specifically for the event, including the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, designed by Foster + Partners and located in a new development on the northern outskirts of Doha, which will host the final.



With works nearing completion, Andre Ayew who recently joined Qatari outfit Al-Sadd is impressed with the facilities he has seen so far.

Ayew in an interview with his club’s official praised Qatar’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup. “From what I have seen, the preparations have been great. They’re top class,” he said.



The Ghana national team captain added: “I think Qatar is more than ready for the World Cup. They have stadiums, training facilities, and hotels. There is everything here for the World Cup to go perfectly. I know it’s going to be a great World Cup. I hope Ghana will be able to qualify and I will be able to play the World Cup at my home in Doha.”



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21, 2022, to Dec 18, 2022. Andre Ayew will hope to captain Ghana to qualification for the showpiece.



