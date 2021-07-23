Ayew unveiled as Al Sadd player after penning two-year contract

Andre Ayew was unveiled by the Qatari side on Thursday, July 22

Qatari champions Al Sadd have wrapped up a deal for Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew.

Ayew was unveiled by Al Sadd – a club his legendary father Abedi Pele played for during his career – on Thursday in Doha.



The 31-year-old had been linked with clubs in England and Turkey after leaving Swansea City last season.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Ghana captain will earn 2.4 million a year with added bonuses that come with performance and appearances.



He is expected to arrive in Doha on Thursday morning where he will under-go medicals before signing the deal that will bring an end to his 14-year stay in Europe.



What has been said

Al Sadd had earlier posted a video with a statement confirming the capture of the former West Ham and former Swansea City forward.



The statement read: "Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew."



"The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement."



Highest paid African players in 2021



1. Pierre Aubameyang (Arsenal)- £350,000 per week

2. Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan)- £307,000 per week



3.Thomas Partey (Arsenal)- £230,000 per week



4. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)-£200,000 per week



5. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)-£200,000 per week



6. Odion Ighalo (Al Shabab)- £190,000 per week

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)-£150,000 per week



8. Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)-£140,00 per week



9. Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace)-£130,000 per week



10. Naby Keita (Liverpool)- £120,000 per week



All these figures with the exception of Odion Ighalo attract almost 50% tax whiles Ayew’s US$200,000 a month deal is tax-free with easily attainable bonuses like appearances and goals scored per game