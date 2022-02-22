Ayew wins first league title in Qatar

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Andre Ayew celebrated his first league title on Monday after Al Sadd were declared champions following a thumping victory.

Ayew was on target twice, his 13th and 14th strikes of the season, as Al Sadd achieved an absolutely convincing 8-2 win over Al Ahli.



The win confirmed Al Sadd as champions of the Qatar Stars League with four games to spare.



The Black Stars captain who joined Al Sadd as a free agent in July 2021 has now won two trophies with the Asian giants.



In October last year, he helped them win the Emir Cup.

Ayew has been in fine form since he rejoined the club after Ghana’s disappointing showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The 31-year-old has registered five goals in six appearances.



Unfortunately for Ghana, Ayew will not be available for next month’s World Cup play-off against Nigeria due to suspension after receiving a straight red card in Black Stars’ last game at the Afcon against Comoros.



