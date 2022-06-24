0
Ayitey Powers challenged me to a fight and I beat him mercilessly - Joshua Clottey

Former world champion, Joshua ‘The Hitter’ Clottey, has disclosed that he thought Ghanaian popular boxer Ayitey Powers a lesson in 2002 after he challenged him to a fight following an argument over the outcome of a bout.

Joshua Clottey who is currently not active in boxing narrated that the tough-talking Ayitey Powers fought a boxer in his gym and felt disappointed that the judges ruled victory in favour of Ayitey Powers despite a poor show from him.

According to the former welterweight champion, he contended profusely over the judges' ruling in Ayitey Powers favour when the boxer from his gym had rather won the bout.

He noted that in the course of the exchange, Ayitey Powers challenged him to a bout which was agreed on by matchmakers.

Clottey speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports revealed that he disciplined the Chorkor-based boxer so badly.

“I was in Ghana for four years, I wanted to quit boxing because they robbed me in my fight, so I was very sad and all that.”

“Ayitey Powers fought with one guy in our gym, he is from Benin so I sparred with the guy and Ayitey Powers fought with the guy. The guy won the fight but they gave the fight to Ayitey Powers,” he said.

He added that; “I started shouting in the ring that this is not fair, so because of that Ayitey Powers said he wanted to fight me and I said can you fight me?"

“We started arguing and they made a fight. I beat, him I beat him so bad. He is no match to me,” Clottey said with a smirk on his face as he recalled the fight which occurred some 20 years ago.

