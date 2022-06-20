0
Menu
Sports

Azamati grabs Diamond League 100m gold

Benjamin Azamati 2021.jpeg Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati won gold in the men’s 100m race at the Diamond League held in Paris, France, on Saturday.

The former University of Ghana student won the race with a time of 10.25s, finishing ahead of Mouhamadou Fall and Jimmy Vicaut, both from France, to win the $10,000 cash prize.

Fellow Ghanaian sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi also finished sixth with a time of 10.45s.

Azamati earlier finished fourth with a time of 10.45s in the Wanda Diamond League in Oslo, Norway, a few days ago and was determined to improve his time.

Based in the United States, Azamati will also compete in the 200m race alongside reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse.

The race was part of his preparations for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games to be held in the UK from July-August 2022.

Azamati and Sarfo-Antwi also competed for Ghana during the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died