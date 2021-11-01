Aziz Dogo of Karela United adjudged MVP in Aduana Stars stalemate

Karela United's Abdul Aziz Dogo

Karela United's rescuer Abdul Aziz Dogo picked up the Man of the Match award after his side drew 1-1 with Aduana Stars at home Sunday.

After a barren first 45 minutes, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play.



Emmanuel Gyamfi scored on his competitive debut for Aduana Stars to put the Fire Boys ahead on the road.

The former Asante Kotoko captain delivered a snapshot which was saved by the Karela United goalkeeper after 20 minutes.



Ten minutes to the end of the first half, Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo reacted quickly to prevent the home team from taking the lead.