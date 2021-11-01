Aziz Dogo of Karela United adjudged MVP in Aduana Stars stalemate

Mon, 1 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Karela United's rescuer Abdul Aziz Dogo picked up the Man of the Match award after his side drew 1-1 with Aduana Stars at home Sunday.
After a barren first 45 minutes, it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play.
Emmanuel Gyamfi scored on his competitive debut for Aduana Stars to put the Fire Boys ahead on the road.
The former Asante Kotoko captain delivered a snapshot which was saved by the Karela United goalkeeper after 20 minutes.
Ten minutes to the end of the first half, Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo reacted quickly to prevent the home team from taking the lead.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Kingsley Sarfo congratulates Dreams FC's Fatawu Issahaku on his GPL debut
- Ofori Antwi stars as Legon Cities frustrate Hearts to earn a point
- King Faisal's Evans Sarfo wins MOTM in WAFA win
- 'Possession with purpose' - Kotoko coach on their style of play after first win
- King Faisal beat WAFA by 1-0 in Premier League opener
- Read all related articles