Azumah Nelson celebrates birthday with physically-challenged

Azumah Nelson with some of the physically-challenged persons

Source: RITE Sports

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson turned 64 on Tuesday 19th July, 2022. He marked the day by having lunch with More Hope for Disabled Foundation, a group of physically-challenged persons in Accra that seeks to support and encourage fellow physically-challenged persons to learn employable skills to make them valuable and not always beg on the streets.

The President of the group Joseph Odey Mensah, filled with so much joy for this meeting, said “It is a dream come true for this group. We have always prayed for an opportunity to meet our legend Azumah Nelson who inspires us with his good deeds, humility, and patriotism. We are very grateful to the legend for choosing to spend time with us on his birthday”.



The group presented a Citation of Honour to Azumah Nelson and encouraged him to keep inspiring millions of people with his lifestyle.



Azumah thanked the group for their love and prayers for him all these years. “I thank you for staying up all night during my days in the ring to support and pray for me. Your prayers worked and I am grateful to you all for helping to make me the Champion I am today. I commend you for your decision not to sit by the road begging but working to feed yourselves. The bible says “God will bless the works of your hands” so keep working hard and trust God to pour blessings upon whatever you are doing”, Azumah stated.

Later in the evening, a surprise party was organized somewhere in Accra which saw a few close friends and family of Azumah in attendance.



Azumah Nelson is a 3Time World Boxing Champion, Africa’s Greatest Boxer, 2004 Boxing of Hall Fame inductee and WBC’s Greatest Superfeatherweight Boxer of All-Time. He is the Brand Ambassador of GOIL



Azumah Nelson will be inducted in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on August 26-27, 2022 in Las Vegas.