BBC, Skysports, ESPN react to James Bissue's golazo for Elmina Sharks in Ghana Premier League

Elmina Sharks player, James Bissue has got the whole world talking about his goal

Ghanaian footballer James Bissue has thrown the foreign media in wild excitement after his stunning strike from inside his own half beat Legon Cities goalie in Elmina Sharks' victory over the weekend.

The experienced midfielder pulled out the magical moment after turning to beat his marker and without thinking twice fired from his own half.



The Guardian, the new portal in the UK, compared it to Patrick Schick's striker for Czech Republic in the game against Scotland.



"Better than Schick?," wrote the Guardian.



The goal has trended all through the weekend, and on Thursday the BBC and SkySports also shared on their news portal.



"A goal in his own half. A goal from inside his OWN half! James Bissue scored a wonder goal to make it 2-0 for Elmina Sharks over Legon Cities to keep their relegation hopes alive in the Ghana top division," reported Skysports.

It all started when ESPN posted the goal and described it as," A potential Puskas winner from the Ghana Premier League."





A goal from inside his OWN half! ????



A potential Puskas winner from the Ghana Premier League ????????????



The BBC wrote, "Meanwhile, In the Ghana Premier League," with an eyes emoji.