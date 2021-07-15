BBC, Skysports, ESPN react to James Bissue's golazo for Elmina Sharks in Ghana Premier League

Ghanaian footballer James Bissue has thrown the foreign media in wild excitement after his stunning strike from inside his own half beat Legon Cities goalie in Elmina Sharks' victory over the weekend.
The experienced midfielder pulled out the magical moment after turning to beat his marker and without thinking twice fired from his own half.
The Guardian, the new portal in the UK, compared it to Patrick Schick's striker for Czech Republic in the game against Scotland.
"Better than Schick?," wrote the Guardian.
The goal has trended all through the weekend, and on Thursday the BBC and SkySports also shared on their news portal.
"A goal in his own half. A goal from inside his OWN half! James Bissue scored a wonder goal to make it 2-0 for Elmina Sharks over Legon Cities to keep their relegation hopes alive in the Ghana top division," reported Skysports.
It all started when ESPN posted the goal and described it as," A potential Puskas winner from the Ghana Premier League."
A goal from inside his OWN half! ????— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2021
James Bissue scored a wonder goal to make it 2-0 for Elmina Sharks over Legon Cities to keep their relegation hopes alive in the Ghana top division. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/OBxliVQpeQ
A potential Puskas winner from the Ghana Premier League ????????????— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 13, 2021
(via @SaddickAdams)pic.twitter.com/NGJrRw4HmB
Better than Schick? Player scores from centre circle in Ghana's top flight – video https://t.co/FTqec5opie— The Guardian (@guardian) July 14, 2021
The BBC wrote, "Meanwhile, In the Ghana Premier League," with an eyes emoji.
Meanwhile...— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2021
In the Ghanaian Premier League... ???? #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/G2OPfLXp6U
- 'My players are capable of conquering Africa' - Hearts Coach
- Separate Phar Rangers, Amponsah from Asante Kotoko – Former management member
- Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah confident of avoiding relegation
- Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Nettey declared fit for final day clash against WAFA
- Ten players to part ways with relegated Inter Allies - Reports
- Read all related articles