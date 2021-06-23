BBNaija Lockdown Reunion 2021: Dorathy and ka3na admit say dem do 'kerewa' and 'touch-touch'

Source: www.bbc.com

Tuesday episode of Big Brother lockdown reunion show reveal big wawu moments for fans about wetin di housemates do inside di house for season 5 wey Laycon win.

Di fourth episode of di popular reality television show focus on di love triangle between Wathoni, Dorathy and Brighto also Ka3na and Praise relationship.



And as usual since di reunion start di housemates no hide anything about dia feeling and wetin dem do inside Biggie house.



See di highlights of Tuesday BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show.



Wathoni, Dorathy, and BrightO triangle?



Wathoni explain to di host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu how she and Brighto take hook up for di house and how Dorathy enta di triangle.



"I hook up wit Brighto afta im kiss me for neck and I begin see am as my go to pesin for di house. Everybody bin get dia pesin. "Wathoni tok



"I tell Trikky say im fit no like me but I no care because I need to dey happy and I bin dey use am to make myself happy."

But di wawu moment na Wathoni revelation about Dorathy and BrightO sexual affair inside di house wey up till now nobody know about.



Some of di tins wey Wathoni tok we no fit tok am here but wetin happun be say Dorathy and Brighto do serious 'touch-touch' for di house.



Wetin Dorathy tok?



For Dorathy she say di reason why she enta di BrightO and Wathoni triangle na because she bin wan remove herself from di Ozo and Nengi situation.



And at dat time Prince bin dey involved wit TBaj then.



"We start to dey close wen im ask me to paint im toes as im see me dey do oda pipo own."



She say na from dia she begin dey comfortable wit am.

Den she continue to gist dem about her relationship wit BrightO na during di discussion she confam wetin Wathoni tok say true-true Brighto and her do serious 'touch-touch' for di house.



Her confession shock her fellow housemates.



Dorathy wey carry second for season five say di tin wey pain her be say di next morning BrightO no check up on her.



Wetin BrightO tok?



BrightO tok say him not talking to Dorathy di following morning afta dia serious 'touch-touch' for night na how im be.



"Wetin you want me to tell her?" Him tok.



BrightO comments shock im fellow housemates, even Ebuka tell say him for at least say hi dat morning. him say dat no be how im be.

Him still insist say im no bin want anything wit anybody for dat house.



"Im add say I no do anything wrong" Na dia wey Wathoni agree wit Dorathy say him (BrightO) dey cold.



Ka3na and Praise do 'kerewa'?



Even though say na only two weeks wey Ka3na spend inside di house her activities during di show make her trend.



One of di tins wey she trend for na her relationship wit fellow male house Praise.



And di Boss lady dis time reveal more about di viral video wey show she and Praise for bed afta dem off light for night wey dem cover dia self wit bed sheet.



For di first time she and Praise admit say dem do 'kerewa' inside di house and outside di house too.

Tori be say before now di two of dem be dey claim say dem no do Kerewa but dem call wetin happun dat night aggressive cuddling..



For now fans go need find out more revelations about dia favourite housemates as more episodes still dey ground wey dem neva show.



