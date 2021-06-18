BBNaija Lockdown Reunion: Highlights from first episode of di reunion

BBNaija Reunion Show na part of preparations for di commencement of another season di show

Di season 5 housemates of di popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija don come back to di house for di reunion show.

First episode of di show air on Thursday wit only 18 housemates out of di 20 on screen for di first day of di reunion.



Erica and Kaisha no join for di first episode but di host of di show, Ebuka say di two housemates go join in later.



Di Big Brother Naija show na popular Nigeria reality TV show wia organisers keep contestants for one house for 10 weeks wit tasks, to battle for millions of Naira price.



Organisers say dis reunion na anoda chance for di housemates to clear di air and express dia real feelings towards each other afta di gbas-gbos wey happun during di real show.



Highlights from di first episode of di lockdown reunion

Di housemates come in red carpet entrance to di reunion.



Dem drop each of dem from dia chauffeured car and dem waka di red carpet.



One of di housemates, Tolanibaj say she come di reunion to "come speak her truth not to change di narrative, but explain di narrative wey some pipo don attach to di Tolanibaj name."



She also mention say she go confront di pipo wey she need confront.



For Kiddwaya, im say im no really get issue with any of di housemates.

Nengi say e dey nice to see di housemates again "a lot don happun since di show and hopefully everybody fit find a common ground".



Lilo wey be one of di first set of contestant to comot from di house say she dey excited about di reunion as she bin no get enough time to spend wit di rest of di housemates



"I hope say we go dey able to tok things out and be friends"



Other housemates also share dia expectations from di show wit Ebuka.



Wetin be di expectation for di Reunion show?

Organisers say di four things to expect from di Lockdown Reunion na



For di first time for di Big Brother Naija Reunion history, every single Housemate for di Lockdown Season go attend.



E get more love triangles and squares than wetin pipo fit imagine



According to Big Brother, di biggest clash come from two supposed friends and di first reconciliation come from two longtime enemies.



Di show host, Ebuka mention say e get more than one few jaw dropping moments and even di Housemates dey shocked to find out how much dem no really sabi each other.

