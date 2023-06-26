BIDI Group revolutionizing pathogen elimination in Ghana

Benjamin Armstrong, CEO of BIDI Group

Source: BIDI Group

BIDI Group, a leading provider of cleaning services for oil marketing companies, has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against harmful pathogens with the introduction of BioBlast Disinfectant and BioBlast HD Cleaner to the Ghanaian market.

These innovative products have received certifications for human exposure safety from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States and the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) in Ghana.



BioBlast Disinfectant, a groundbreaking solution for killing bacteria, viruses, and fungi, uses activated aqueous solution of Hypochlorous acid produced using Electro-chemical Activation (ECA) Technology. This revolutionary disinfectant offers a non-toxic and environmentally friendly alternative for both domestic and commercial use, prioritizing health and safety without compromising effectiveness.



Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Benjamin Armstrong, CEO of BIDI Group, expressed his excitement about the new products. He said, "We are proud to introduce BioBlast Disinfectant and BioBlast HD Cleaner to the Ghanaian market. These products represent a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide safe and effective cleaning solutions. We believe that the non-toxic and environmentally friendly nature of BioBlast will revolutionize the field of disinfection in Ghana and beyond."



Highlighting the importance of these products in the current global health crisis, Mr. Armstrong added, "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for effective pathogen elimination has become more evident than ever. Traditional cleaning agents often contain harmful chemicals that pose risks to human health. With BioBlast Disinfectant and BioBlast HD Cleaner, we offer a breakthrough solution that prioritizes health and safety without compromising on effectiveness."



BioBlast HD Cleaner, another product introduced by BIDI Group, is produced through Electro-Chemical Activation (ECA) technology, transforming weak salt brine into a powerful cleaning agent. This all-purpose cleaner is non-toxic, chemical-free, and easy to use. It can be sprayed, wiped, dipped, or misted, making it suitable for institutional, industrial, and commercial applications.

Previously, BIDI Group faced challenges in cleaning tanks due to regulations prohibiting the use of chemicals in these environments. To overcome this obstacle, the company conducted extensive research and developed the locally manufactured product called BioBlast. This alternative product not only resolved the cleaning challenges but also created job opportunities, employing approximately 200 workers.



The manufacturing plant has a production capacity of 6,000 to 20,000 liters of the BioBlast product, allowing for continuous 24-hour production.



With the success of BioBlast in Ghana, BIDI Group plans to expand its market to other West African countries, starting with Côte d'Ivoire, where the company already has an office. Additionally, the company is in talks with partners in Nigeria to distribute the product there.



What sets BioBlast apart from its competitors is its non-chemical nature, making it safe for humans, animals, and the environment. Unlike cleaners that contain alcohol, benzene, or harmful acids, BioBlast is biodegradable and does not harm the ecosystem.



This unique product has positioned BIDI Group as a leader in tank cleaning services, particularly in the downstream petroleum sector, in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

The BioBlast Disinfectant is effective and efficient against a wide range of pathogens. What sets BioBlast Disinfectant apart is that hypochlorous acid is naturally produced by our bodies as part of our immune system's defense mechanism, making it inherently harmless to humans and animals.



By converting the solution into a fine mist, BioBlast Disinfectant can be easily dispersed throughout an entire room, saturating surfaces and eliminating pathogens within a short period. Its versatility allows for application in various settings, including hospitals, healthcare facilities, schools, universities, airports, restaurants, and homes.



Extensive testing has proven its high efficacy against a wide range of pathogens, including those causing MRSA, HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis, Norovirus, Adenovirus, Rhinovirus, E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella, and the virus responsible for COVID-19, for which it has received approval from the USA EPA.



BioBlast HD Cleaner, on the other hand, uses Electro-Chemical Activation (ECA) technology to transform salt brine into a powerful cleaning agent. It is a versatile degreaser and cleaner, effectively dissolving fat, grease, oil, stains, and protein-based deposits without leaving any residue.



Suitable for various surfaces, including tiles, floors, appliances, sinks, countertops, bathrooms, and more, BioBlast HD Cleaner is people, pet, and planet-friendly.

The introduction of BioBlast Disinfectant and BioBlast HD Cleaner marks a significant milestone in Ghana's fight against harmful pathogens. With its non-toxic, environmentally friendly properties, these products offer a safer and more effective solution for pathogen elimination.



BIDI Group's commitment to developing innovative cleaning solutions has not only revolutionized the industry but has also created employment opportunities and paved the way for further expansion in the West African region.



