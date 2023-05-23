BOST MD honored for sterling contribution in Ghana's oil downstream sector

Former president, John Dramani Mahama and BOST MD, Edwin Provencal

Source: Gafaru Ali, Contributor

Former president, John Dramani Mahama has presented and congratulated the current Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, Edwin Provencal for emerging with the CEO of the year award 2022, for the Bulk Oil Distribution Sector at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo.

The award is in recognition of the sterling leadership, achievement, business excellence and professionalism of Mr Provencal over the last year in the Bulk Oil Distribution sector of Ghana's economy.



Joined by many others who also earned respective awards, the CEO of the Year category is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements, leadership, vision and the creation of economic growth whiles contributing to the community.



The criteria means that the individual has demonstrated being a model of business excellence, illustrates leadership, vision, demonstrates a high standard of ethical practices and professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana, positive impact to the business community in a year.

The event which attracted the nation’s crème de la crème, presented the most astute captains of industry, spearheading and achieving not only in Ghana’s fledgling economy but also, in the wider context of ECOWAS and Global business circles.



Other CEO’s and business executives cutting cross industry won awards for various categories.



The top awards for the day went to Mr. Selorm Adadevoh overall best CEO private sector and Mr. Samuel Awuku, Overall best CEO, Public Sector.