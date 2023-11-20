BOST wins big at Ghana Energy Awards

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with BOST CEO, Edwin Provencal

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company, formerly BOST, took away two prestigious awards at the seventh edition of the Ghana Energy Awards.

At an event held on Friday, November 17, 2023, the company was announced as the Petroleum Company of the Year whilst its CEO, Edwin Alfred Provencal emerged as the Energy Personality of the Year.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo praised the entities and personalities who emerged atops for their wonderful contributions towards advancing the energy sector of the company which is a major catalyst for any real economic progression.



Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Provencal praised the board and management team of the company for their contributions towards turning around the fortunes of the company.

He assured that there is no turning back and that state-owned enterprises have what it takes to be profitable as evidenced by the performance of BOST over the last couple of years.



The company also won the SSI Sustainability and Operational Excellence Award at the Sustainability and Social Investments Awards on Friday, November 27, 2023.



The count seems not the end as the company gets washed with recognition on both the domestic and international fronts for its wonderful turnaround under the leadership of Edwin Alfred Provencal.