Chelsea drop Aubameyang from Champions League squad, Mudryk and Enzo registered

Chelsea Drop Aubameyang From Champions League, Mudryk And Enzo Fernandez Registered L-R: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea have dropped Gabonese international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League squad.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal striker who was heavily involved in the Blues' qualification from the Champions League group stages to the knockout stage will not take part in the competition again.

With Aubameyang out, new Blues signing, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhailo Mudryk have been added to the squad to face German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16.

Champions League squad regulations

All of the clubs competing in the last 16 of the Champions League can add up to three new players to their List A squad for the remainder of the competition. There are no restrictions on players who have already represented other clubs in this season’s competition.

Below is Chelsea's Champions League knockout stage squad.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, and Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Forwards: Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kai Havertz.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
