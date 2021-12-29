BREAKING: Ex-Ghana defender Christian Gyan also known as 'Atta Rasta' is dead

Wed, 29 Dec 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana defender, Christian Gyan has passed away after battling cancer for over four years, GHANAsoccernet.com has reported.
Christian Gyan who died at the age of 43 was a member of the Ghana squad that won Gold at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador.
More to follow...
