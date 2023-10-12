BREAKING: Ghana to Face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in AFCON 2023 Group B

The highly anticipated draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage was held in Abidjan on Thursday, setting the stage for an exciting battle as Ghana finds itself in Group B, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.
In this monumental face-off, Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, is set to rekindle its historic rivalry with Egypt, a football giant that boasts a remarkable seven AFCON trophies. Egypt's last AFCON victory came in 2010, in a hard-fought final against Ghana in Angola.
As the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast approaches, Egypt carries a profound sense of confidence and determination.
Ghana's path in Group B is no cakewalk, as they will also go head-to-head with Cape Verde and Mozambique, promising a thrilling and challenging journey towards the championship.
The 2023 AFCON is slated to commence on January 13, 2024, with the grand finale scheduled for February 11, 2024. Throughout the qualification phase, Ghana encountered various hurdles but emerged triumphant, outclassing Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.
Ghana is determined to make amends for their lackluster performance in the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon, where they were prematurely ousted during the group stage, marking their earliest exit since 2006.
This time around, Ghana aims to leave an indelible mark on the AFCON stage and compete fiercely for the championship. Football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the clash between Ghana and Egypt as a highlight of the upcoming tournament.
See the full draw below:
The groups are set. ✅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 is now ready to kick off in January! ????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Xxanb9FDzp— CAF (@CAF_Online) October 12, 2023
Watch playback of the draw below:
