Football academy owner murdered in Eastern Region

Fredrick Ohene Gyan was president of Eastern region-based club, Bright Stars FC

Unidentified assailants have reportedly killed a Ghanaian football administrator based in the Eastern Region.

Ghanasportsonline, citing a publication by the Eastern Region Football Association disclosed that the victim is Fredrick Ohene Gyan, President of Eastern Region based club Kwamekrom Bright Stars FC.



According to the report the Kwamekrom Bright Stars FC boss was stabbed to death at midnight Saturday, August 28 at his residence in the region.



Although the details are scanty, Frederick Ohener Gyan, known to be the bankroller of the promising club was stabbed multiple times with a knife and left in a pool of blood in his home.

The report furthers that the killing might have been an assassination since no valuable items were taken from Mr Ohene Gyan's residence.



