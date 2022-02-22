BREAKING: Hearts of Oak to battle Asante Kotoko on March 4 for President Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko players

The two biggest clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will battle it out for the 2022 President Cup on March 4, 2022, Ghanasoccernet.com has gathered.

The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be played under floodlights.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will grace the occasion and will kick start the game with the ceremonial kick-off and also honor the teams after the game with medals.



Asante Kotoko were crowned champions in the President Cup in 2019 following a 2-1 win against their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

Kofi Kordzi scored first for the Phobians but a Mohammed Alhassan own goal and a Naby Laye Keita effort secured a comeback win for the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors have won the title on six occasions, two titles more than Accra Hearts of Oak.



More to follow.