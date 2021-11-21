BREAKING: Manchester United sacks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian has been relieved of his duties following a heavy defeat to Watford

Manchester United have announced that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked with immediate effect.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal comes hours after Manchester United's 4-1 defeat at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.



"Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole," the club wrote on their Twitter page.



Assistant coach Michael Carrick will take over from the Norwegian as they search for a new manager in the coming days.

Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC https://t.co/kDIfjujlHR