BREAKING: Otto Addo names Ghana's 26-man squad for World Cup

Otto Addo Brazil Vs Ghana1 Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Injuries have ravaged the squad as goalkeepers, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu have all been ruled out.

It, however, has familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like.

There was no room for Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others.

Ghana have been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will be able to push through and make it out of the group.

GFA President Kurt Okraku also want Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team and support them.

See the tweet below:

