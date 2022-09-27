15
BREAKING: Samuel Boadu quits Hearts of Oak job on mutual grounds

Samuel Boadu Accra Hearts Of Oak Coach.jfif Samuel Boadu has left Hearts of Oak

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Samuel Boadu has reportedly left his role as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to reports in the Ghanaian media, Samuel Boadu and the club decided to their separate ways after a meeting with the Board Chairman of the club on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Saddick Obama of Angel FM claims at the meeting, both the coach and Boadu agreed to go their separate ways.

His exit follows the club’s poor run in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier in which they’ve lost one and drew two of their opening three games.

Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars on opening day before drawing with both Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

Samuel Boadu won six trophies with the Phobians. The trophies include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup (twice) and Super Cup (twice)

