1
Menu
Sports

BREAKING: Southampton, Everton agree deal with Rennes for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennais 620x413 1 610x400 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stade Rennes have reportedly accepted both Southampton and Everton's €25 million bid for Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to Lequipe, the two English sides have agreed on a deal for a Ghanaian winger.

However, Kamaldeen would have to decide who to sign for after discussing personal terms with both clubs.

If the final details go through, Kamaladeen Sulemana will become the fourth Ghanaian to secure a move in the soon-to-close winter transfer window.

He will also become the 7th Black Stars player playing in 2022/2023 English Premier League joining Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: