BUSTED: Hearts of Oak's security guard arrested for stealing items at Pobiman

Accra Hearts Of Oak Logo 5.png Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak SC have announced the arrest of a security guard who has been stealing from the club at the premises of the Pobiman Academy Project.

The Phobians in a tweet on Sunday, April 24, 2022, announced that Paul Attefa has been arrested for stealing the very things that he was hired to protect and keep safe.

They stated that Paul Attefa is currently in the custody of Amansam Police assisting with further investigations.

"BUSTED! Paul Attefa, a security guard at our Pobiman facility has been arrested by the Amasaman Police for stealing items belonging to the club."

"We take this opportunity to appeal to the general public to desist from such negative acts or face the law," the statement from the Ghana Premier League defending champions read.

