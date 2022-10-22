Baba Alhassan's poor form due to injury problems – Hermannstadt coach insists

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan

The head coach of Hermannstadt, Marius Măldărășanu has bemoaned the disappointing miss by Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan in the first half of the defeat to Universitatea Craiova.

After the game in Romania, the gaffer said his player has been affected by his recent injuries.



In his view, it is also possible that Baba Alhassan has been carried away because of the recent applause he received after displaying an outstanding form for his club.



"I can't explain that failure of Alhassan. Only he knows what is in his mind. He had a problem after the match against UTA. Even though I managed him with Brașov, he trained for two days, two days off. I told him he had to play for the team,” Coach Marius Măldărășanu said after the defeat to Universitatea Craiova.

The Hermannstadt head coach added, “Now he has moments, maybe also because of the lack of training, he doesn't do what he needs to do defensively, he wants to score and problems can arise. He is a young player. All the talk made him head over heels. Let's hope we will win it back.”



Baba Alhassan is now feeling good after making full recovery and hopes to help his team fight for points in the league.